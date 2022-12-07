After two years of closure due to Covid, the big events are back. And for the first time in Treviso on New Year’s Eve we will celebrate in an iconic place, space ex Pagnossinnow renamed Open Dream.

The architecture, an example of industrial archeology, will be adapted to host a musical event dedicated to musica and allo nineties lifestyle.

And this too is a historic event in its own way: it is the first time that the world of clubbing and big live shows enters the spaces of the Ex Pagnossin, it will be New Year’s largest in Italy dedicated to the nineties.

From a musical point of view, we will dance with “90 Wonderland”the format for lovers of the years of Nirvana he was born in first Jovanotti. But on stage there will also be beloved characters such as Mario Bros accompanied by scenography with surprising scenic effects. A wave of music and entertainment, a party full of animation, DJs, dancers, characters from the nineties, gadgets, special effects and video shows.

At the console, all the pop, rock and dance hits mixed together, unforgettable songs to sing at the top of your lungs and the singles that climbed the charts of a glorious decade. For those who don’t want to miss anything from the show, too a raised stage, a VIP area next to the main stage.

On the 3,500 square meters of the Open Dream spaces (precisely, the “Tre Archi” area will be set up) there will then be room for two other areas. For the more nostalgic adults, there will be the possibility of play in the soccer area, where a huge dartboard will have to be hit with a kicked ball as if it were a penalty. But there will also be table football and basketball.

For the little ones, here is the area with babysitters available to parents, where children can enjoy themselves in serenity. In fact, it will be operational during the event the “Village of Dreams” with carousels, inflatables, face painting, baby dance and all those activities to entertain children while their parents chat over dinner or drink a cocktail on the dance floor.

Partner of the evening the Sogni Onlus of Treviso, which undertakes to make the dreams of children suffering from cancer come true thanks to the incessant work of the volunteers, coordinated by the president Rudi Zanatta.

To organize the event, an ad hoc company was created, made up of historic event managers and food and wine professionals. Future Events in fact, the TV Burger of Treviso and the Ca’ De Luna of Montebelluna will take care of the artistic system of the evening the dinner, which starts at 20.30.

Lounge spaces will also be available near the dinner area, to relax while celebrating around. The evening’s program then continues with the toast at midnightwhen the doors of Open Dream will be open also for those who just want to dance after dinner.. And then until dawn, with risotto first and a surprise for breakfast which will only be revealed in the next few days.

“Our goal is to give new life to industrial archaeology of the Ex Pagnossin area and we believe that large live events are the best way», explains the spokesperson for the organizers, Andrea Vidotti, «This is why we decided to organize the largest New Year’s Eve in Italy in the 1990s, combining great music with a dinner of the highest level in terms of food and wine. The Open Dream space is perfectly suited to events like this, it will be a Exceptional New Years and we hope it will be the beginning of a long series of events in the Open Dream spaces. This is why we decided to immediately give a social and ethical value to the event: part of the proceeds will go to the Sogni Onlus association. We have also thought about the environment, choosing to use only recyclable tableware».

For information and reservations: social network “New Year Treviso” on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok. Mobile and WhatsApp 3738277879.

Parking in the area is free.