Joseph Penone. Universal gestures, Installation view, Giardino dell’Uccelliera – 4, Galleria Borghese, Rome – ph. St. Pellion © Galleria Borghese

– Forty years of Giuseppe Penone’s career are renewed in the harmonious graft matured by the master of Arte Povera in the internal and external spaces of the Galleria Borghese.From March 14th to May 28th i Universal Gestures – which intertwine the mineral dimension widely present in the Borghese Gallery with the organic one that characterizes the artist’s work – activate the dialogue between 31 works created between the 1970s and the early 2000s and the museum’s masterpieces, to expand outside, conquer the Giardino dell’Uccelliera and also exceptionally involve the Giardino della Meridiana.With this homage to the unchanged vitality of sculpture, curated by Francesco Stocchi, the Francesca Cappelletti Direct Gallery once again opens up to the contemporary.

Joseph Penone. Universal gestures, Installation view, Sala degli Impertaori, Galleria Borghese, Rome | Photo: © S. Pellion © Galleria Borghese

“With the Giuseppe Penone exhibition – explains Francesca Cappelletti – we conclude the series of exhibitions that for two years have been trying to communicate to the Borghese Gallery public the research on art and nature, on the artist’s creativity and natural elements. The itinerary takes place in a significant way from some rooms of the museum to the external space, allowing the visitor to focus on the relationships between the material and the artist’s gesture and rediscover the potential alliance between human beings and nature in the cycle of time ”.

In the Mariano Rossi Salon, in the Room of Apollo and Daphne, in the Room of the Emperors and in that of Aeneas and Anchises, the visitor is invited to attend not a confrontation, but a dialogue, where the selected works, belonging to different series – Barked trees, puffs, acacia thorns, breathing the shadow – become a “reflection” of the environment, offering a “completion” of elements.



Joseph Penone. Universal gestures, Installation view, Breathing the shadow, Giardino dell’Uccelliera, Galleria Borghese, Rome | Photo: © S. Pellion © Galleria Borghese

In the rooms crossed by the dense triumph of marbles, sculptures and decorations – very high expressions of the mineral world – the artist from Garessio adds an organic graft of leaves, leather, wood which, in addition to stimulating the sense of smell, connects and defines the two universes.

In the Gardens this integration between human and vegetable nature, a key element in the artist’s work, becomes even more alive through bronze sculptures that dialogue with the surrounding vegetation, enriched by about forty new potted plants called to support some works. Thus these creations with an evolutionary character, in continuous evolution like the birches, the ivy, the bamboo that cling to the bronze, and which are the subject of a natural evolution every day, allow themselves to be scrutinized, inhabited, crossed.



Joseph Penone. Universal gestures, Installation view, Garden of the sundial, Galleria Borghese, Rome | Photo: © S. Pellion © Galleria Borghese

The exhibition, as the curator Francesco Stocchi explains, takes the form of an “interrogation on sculpture free from any sensationalism, aimed at investigating the representation of nature in relation to the time of a historical past. A dialogue of ideas and materials, compared to a comparison of shapes and symbols, which expresses all the vitality of human and vegetable nature”.

Created with the support of FENDI, the exhibition’s official sponsor, the exhibition is accompanied by a catalog published by Electa.

