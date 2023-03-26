Home News At the helm of the provincial arch Ilaria Testa reconfirmed, the board renewed [notiziediprato.it]
by admin
25.03.2023

At the helm of the provincial arch Ilaria Testa reconfirmed, the board renewed

The provincial congress has concluded, in which a competition for high schools was also launched in memory of Enrico Cavaciocchi. Students will be asked to design and implement a project related to the social world

laria Testa is the new provincial president of ARCI, the board has also been renewed, made up of 29 members, 13 women and many young women.
The congress closed today, March 25, and also saw the participation of over 120 people representing local associations. The board will now have to elect the board on the proposal of the president. Two days, the works began on Friday evening, in which, in addition to the moments of sociality, the balance sheet of the past four years was also made, the one for the next 4 years was presented but also a competition was launched in the name of Enrico Cavaciocchi. The idea is to offer high school students to compete with a project linked to the social world, the winning class will be given a sum of money, partly financed by Arci and partly by the clubs, in order to be able to realize what they imagined. The competition will be launched in May and the award ceremony will take place the following year.

