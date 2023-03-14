Home News At the Luppi reading marathon for many voices dedicated to Father’s Day
News

At the Luppi reading marathon for many voices dedicated to Father’s Day

by admin
At the Luppi reading marathon for many voices dedicated to Father’s Day

ALDO LUPPI LIBRARY – Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 5 pm readings for children in via Arginone 320 (Porotto). Registrations open


The reading marathon for the little ones scheduled by the Aldo Luppi municipal library of Porotto (via Arginone 320, Ferrara) will be entirely dedicated to Father’s Day Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 5pm.

The Gioachin family and the young reader Cecilia they will entertain the boys and girls with stories of dads going to the moon, dads on the run or having a tantrum.
To follow a laboratory themed, with the request for each participant to bring a photo of their dad.

The meeting is free to participate with reservation to be made by calling 0532 731957 or by writing to [email protected]

The complete program of cultural events at the Luppi library and in the other municipal libraries of Ferrara can be found on the page:



Downloadable images:

Father's Day Luppi

See also  This will be the cell of John Poulos

You may also like

Petro approval fell to 34%, according to Opinómetro

150,000 opportunities by April – Cover news

Advice to the de facto authority and clearance

“Braulist” students received vocational and psychosocial guidance –...

Great feat! Puerto Rico launched the first “Perfect...

Are they to be summoned? This is the...

Bologna, a new “green” project for the former...

Venezuela opens the week with 9 coronavirus infections

Youth soccer zone in Valledupar: Cesar started with...

Minister Zangrillo at the XV Conference of Ambassadors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy