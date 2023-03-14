ALDO LUPPI LIBRARY – Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 5 pm readings for children in via Arginone 320 (Porotto). Registrations open





The reading marathon for the little ones scheduled by the Aldo Luppi municipal library of Porotto (via Arginone 320, Ferrara) will be entirely dedicated to Father’s Day Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 5pm.

The Gioachin family and the young reader Cecilia they will entertain the boys and girls with stories of dads going to the moon, dads on the run or having a tantrum.

To follow a laboratory themed, with the request for each participant to bring a photo of their dad.

The meeting is free to participate with reservation to be made by calling 0532 731957 or by writing to [email protected]

► The complete program of cultural events at the Luppi library and in the other municipal libraries of Ferrara can be found on the page:









Downloadable images: