TREVISO. What they have is singular Lara Busato e Francesco Colaianni when they talk about their work, it is a light in the eyes that is not only the one resulting from the success of their restaurant, the Mardivino of Treviso. Nor that of someone who does the job he loves. But that of those who, with effort and dedication, have cultivated and realized a dream.

Francesco Colaianni in the kitchen

“We met in the Tremiti Islands many years ago, while we were busy as seasonal workers in a structure,” explains Francesco. «I had arrived there from Bari, where I was born and where at the age of 15 I had started working in the kitchen; she had left from Zero Branco and took care of the reception. At the end of that working season she came to visit me in Bari for a short vacation. We never separated again, and soon after we got married. ‘ In Bari, Lara stayed there for five years, then she followed Francesco during his travels in important Italian and French kitchens, but at the same time they also worked to give shape to their dream, finally realized in Treviso, not far from Canizzano airport. Where, in 2001, they inaugurated the Mardivino. «The tasks were already clear», Lara recalls: «even if I had no experience in the dining room, I was still used to working with the public while Francesco was determined to propose the Apulian flavors in Treviso, which at the time was a decidedly alternative project. I learned everything I know with direct experience, also because for a long time we did almost everything by ourselves, even though we also had a little girl. But, with many sacrifices and some acrobatics, we have established ourselves and we have grown, and four years ago we moved to a much larger location, not far from the center, where we can also satisfy the requests of many customers who wanted to celebrate their events in our restaurant, which was not adequately large. Being able to host these important moments in this new location is one of our greatest satisfactions ».

Lara Busato in the room

Francesco’s cuisine is also much broader now. And he also has some collaborators who help him. But his offer has not changed: «I have been working in the kitchen for 35 years now and I have always done it according to a fundamental principle: never distort the raw material, which by training but also by passion is above all fish. This is why I continue to buy it personally very early in the morning: quality must be sought very carefully and in recent years it has become increasingly rare and precious. But, as I always say to my collaborators, when you have a good raw material you are already halfway through the job. And that is why I have never lowered my attention to the fundamental moment of buying him, even if this means for me to devote practically all my time to the kitchen of the restaurant, every day. But I continue to do it with great joy ».

In addition to fish, the raw materials in the kitchen are also many others: «I regularly receive the vegetables produced in Bari from my parents’ farm. And even though my father Andrea unfortunately passed away five years ago, my mother Enza continues to collect and send us the freshest products two or three times a week. And with them homemade pasta, flour and any other type of product that I prefer is “made in Puglia”, to offer original and authentic taste experiences ».

Another more recent supplier is their daughter Alessia, who followed the family passion by graduating in Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo and now, 25, works in Rome in the sector of the selection of products for haute cuisine: “Having the support of our daughter, even if from afar, is a great joy for us. It allows us to feel you are still present in our restaurant », comments mother Lara. But the Colaianni spouses also benefit from another “ingredient” that they could not predict when their adventure began, namely the growing tourist success of Puglia: “Twenty years ago we had to explain many things about my region”, recalls Francesco, “since the his cuisine was rather unknown to the Treviso people. Now, however, there are many who know Puglia, wanting to find here products and recipes that they have known during their holidays in those places that I also continue to love very much, even if in Treviso I feel extremely at ease and well received. And I really want to underline it ».