Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 30th. The mobilization meeting of the Central Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing on the 30th. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Secretariat, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The propaganda activities guide the majority of party members, cadres and the masses to deeply understand the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, achieve the “two maintenances”, and consciously unify thoughts and actions into the party’s In the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we will unite and strive to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

On October 30, a mobilization meeting of the Central Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Secretariat, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Haitao

Cai Qi pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a conference to hold high the banner, gather strength, and forge ahead in unity. Conscientiously studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is related to the success of the party and the country, the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is necessary to comprehensively and accurately preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, clearly explain the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, clearly explain the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, and clearly open up a new realm of the Sinicization of Marxism. Clarify clearly the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, the new deployment and new requirements for the cause of the party and the country, and the deployment and requirements for strengthening the party’s overall leadership and unswervingly advancing the comprehensive and strict governance of the party. To cope with the requirements of risks and challenges with tenacious struggles, help the majority of party members, cadres and the masses to continuously deepen their understanding and grasp of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to carry out in-depth preaching in close combination with the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, and guide people to deeply understand that the party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is of decisive significance to promote the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Cai Qi emphasized that the comrades who participated in the preaching should go all out to do the preaching work well, thoroughly understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully explain the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to adhere to a comprehensive system, highlight key points, set the quasi-keynote and guide it well, and make it easy to understand and understand, so that the people can understand, understand, and implement. It is necessary to organize study education and media publicity, carry out extensive publicity activities for the grassroots, answer the concerns of cadres and the masses in a targeted manner, and create a strong atmosphere for learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.