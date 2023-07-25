Home » At the new headquarters of Sisbén Valledupar they will attend by Pico and Cédula
At the new headquarters of Sisbén Valledupar they will attend by Pico and Cédula

The Mayor of Valledupar announced that attention at the new headquarters of the Sisbén Office will be according to the last digit of the ID.

Measure It began to apply from this Monday, July 24, with the digit 9 and will run until Thursday, August 10.when the Bill and ID are modified again.

Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Our staff is willing to guide the community regarding the application of new Sisbén IV surveys, inclusions, category reviews and withdrawals.”, reads the publication on his Instagram account.

They also indicated that the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities will receive exclusive attention on Friday, July 28, August 4 and 11.

Notably the offices were moved since last June to the Neighborhood Development Center, CDV, located at the crossroad 28N #18-48 of the Manantial neighborhood, to the south of the city, since the facilities where they have worked in recent years belong to the Diocese of Valledupar and were requested.

This is how the Pico and Cédula were left for attention in the Sisbén offices:

