At the new threshold of civilization

When the Israeli philosopher and historian Yuval Noah Harari says with concern “I don’t know if humanity will be able to survive” he transfers the discussion about Artificial Intelligence to a transcendental space: that of human civilization, ethics, freedom, human rights. AI, in effect, “could be about to profoundly change the trajectory of life on Earth”, which cannot but confront us with the urgency of thinking about what must be done now to protect our civilization.

Harari’s concern does not deny what in his opinion are the positive aspects of AI, its scope and its promise of opportunities, but the accent reminds us that it is not just another technological advance but a change of another nature, so sharp and substantial that defines the future of humanity. It is true that at the crossroads of humanity, a survival instinct has allowed him to ward off great dangers. It happened with nuclear energy and the wise decision to convert the threat into a productive source of energy, and it has been happening with the intelligent use of new technologies for medicine, industry, ecology, productivity, communications, well-being.

The novelty with AI is, in Harari’s opinion, the incursion into a field until now considered exclusive to the human being, that of language. He argues that AI is the first technology in history capable of producing content, creating stories, which implies unprecedented power to manipulate public discourse, for digital counterfeits that imitate the human, confuse truth with lies and can reach decisively influence our decisions. It is no longer the concern of humanity for the overwhelming but controllable advances in information technology; What’s new are AI tools that threaten the survival of human civilization from an unexpected angle: the ability to manipulate and generate language. Language is consubstantial to our condition as human beings. We have been defining and consecrating human rights in a process of recognition and social agreement, just like the laws. What will happen when a non-human intelligence is better than the average human being at coming up with ideas, telling stories, composing melodies, drawing pictures, writing laws? Let’s think about students and their learning process, about voters and the effect of AI to produce political content, about the “false privacy” generated by new tools and their decisive influence on our opinions and conceptions of the world.

One of the biggest risks has to do with democracy and freedom. Harari says that AI poses a particularly serious threat to democracies. AI manipulation of speech could jeopardize the very essence of democracy, by distorting information and opinions. “If AI takes over the conversation, democracy is over,” he says. In autocracies with speech control, it becomes a tool of dominance, especially in a country without the media and with limited access to education.

Obviously, there is an urgent need to regulate it before it regulates us. Harari proposes three principles that could help ensure that AI is handled responsibly and safely: use data to help and not manipulate, that companies or groups with the power to monitor can themselves be monitored, do not concentrate data In one single place. Countries and world organizations play a very important role in terms of regulation, both as an expression of citizenship and because of their mission to protect their essential values. We still have time to regulate the new AI tools, but we must act quickly. The crucial first step is to require rigorous security checks before powerful AI tools are released into the public domain.

We move in a field in which human rights play a role, the value of individuals, privacy, control of attention and decisions, the value of truth, conscience, emotions, in short, man and human civilization.

[email protected]

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!