At the North Terminal in Udine, customs change: the aperitif is made with the psychologist

At the North Terminal in Udine, customs change: the aperitif is made with the psychologist

UDINE. The Terminal Nord shopping park launches an original initiative to spend the aperitif time in company, in the name of positive thoughts. However, this is not a simple aperitif, but a moment of sharing that will be guided and accompanied by the psychologist Francesca Bomben.

The appointment is for Thursday 28 July, at 6 pm, at the La Piazzetta bar (in the central square of the Park) and the event, organized in collaboration with the Quelle dei Yellow Card Association, is called “the Aperitif of the Sun”. «The idea – explains the director of the commercial park, Giampiero Gramegna – is to be able to share an evening with friends and take the time to feel good. For this a psychologist will also intervene, who will be able to guide the participants towards the search for serenity ».

To participate, simply register via email at [email protected] or with a message on the association’s social channels.

