BRIDGE OF PIAVE. Not at all “apericena”, “Milanese aperitif” or “pre-dinner”: in the park of the Nuovo Ranch in Ponte di Piave you can meet up with friends for a “snack”. A lexical choice, even more than content, which speaks volumes about the honesty of the offer of the Maitan family’s restaurant. “For us, hospitality also means giving an emotion,” he explains Cristian Maitan, 27 years old and already important professional awards behind him. “So we created a summer appointment in the park, by the lake, which did not imitate other styles but kept the habit of simply finding oneself in the green to enjoy sweet or savory flavors while listening to music and sipping wines or mixed in great serenity”.

Cristian and his sister Valentina represent the fourth generation of the family that since 1945 has been a point of reference in San Nicolò di Ponte di Piave: from a very young age they have supported dad Cesarino (in charge of the kitchen) e Mom Yes in the dining room in what was once the tavern of the grandparents Elisabetta and Bruno and even before that the “casein” with butcher and tavern, with an adjoining farm, del great-grandfather Cesare. «It was he who built the first body of this building», recalls Cristian «and he did it using the bricks deriving from the bombing of Treviso on 7 April 1944, which he transported here with wagons and oxen which he had at his disposal as a livestock trader. Thus started the business that at the end of the fifties passed to my grandparents, who distinguished the “casein” from the tavern, making it a meeting point for the whole town and, above all, for the many hunters of the time who brought the game to grandma Betta to cook it for them: game is still our specialty today, even if much less in demand than in the past, and that habit is also the historical symbol of the special bonds we always try to establish with our customers ».

New Ranch, Cesarino Maitan in the kitchen

Cesarino also started working alongside his parents at a very young age and has always been involved in cooking: «Since I started working, the public, tastes, the world, I would say, have profoundly changed. And we too have evolved: enlarging the restaurant, expanding and modernizing the kitchen, modifying the gastronomic offer since the interest in game has waned and the most requested dish today is grilled meat: we offer above all high quality ribs. such as Rubia Gallega, Scottona, Manza dei Fiordi, Tomahawk and beyond that, our menus are always varied according to the season and linked to both local tradition and our artisan vocation. In fact, I personally take care of selecting and carving the meats that come mainly from the surrounding area, and in my kitchen – where we work permanently in six – we also make pasta every day, we smoke the meats and salami, we prepare desserts. In short, from the raw material to the dish as it once was, albeit with much larger volumes ».

Cesarino, who has been at the helm of the restaurant since the 1980s, can completely devote himself to cooking and supplies as the dining room is firmly in the hands of his wife Ada, now assisted by their children and a large team of collaborators. «I’m lucky», concludes the chef, «because I worked first with my parents and now with my children: they are also an excellent stimulus to continue to evolve». “The real pillars of the New Ranch remain mum Ada and dad Cesarino”, underlines Cristian “also because they have been able to surround themselves with a reliable team of exceptional collaborators”.

But he has already done something exceptional too. «I started wandering around the tables in our restaurant from a very young age and then I attended the Istituto Alberghiero in Jesolo. There I approached the wine world and immediately after high school I became AIS sommelier and in 2018 I was proclaimed best AIS Sommelier in Veneto and a few days later also best Sommelier of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore. I was only 23 years old and the news had a lot of echo, but it did not distract me from my desire to continue improving myself. I also do it with the restaurant’s wine list, which features over 350 labels with a large selection of Treviso wines: not only Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG but also Incontro Manzoni and above all Raboso, a wine I care very much about and that I always have available in about thirty versions ».