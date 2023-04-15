Home » At the scientific center in Forlì the installations of «Generazione Futuro Green» — Environment
by admin
From 17 to 21 Aprilon the occasion of the Science Festival, the interactive installations on environmental sustainability and energy saving by Generation Future Green will be exhibited at the scientific high school «Fulcieri Paulucci di Calboli» in Forlì, in via Aldo Moro 13.

The installations (exhibits) were made da students, parents and teachers coordinated by the Fablab of Bassa Romagna, as part of the educational project of Ceas Bassa Romagna «Future Green Generation». The goal is to bring school boys and girls closer to the issues of sustainability, energy saving, renewable sources and climate change, through an innovative didactic approach that allows learning from direct experience through interactive educational workshops. To complete the exhibition, eleven illustrative panels allow insights into the topics covered.

It is the fourth time that «Generazione Futuro Green» has landed at the Forlì high school (they had also been welcomed in 2018, 2019 and 2022).

The exhibition, as well as for high school classes, will be available to all middle schools in the Forlì area, who can request a visit by appointment. The same high school students will act as guides to their younger colleagues.

