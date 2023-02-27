News that confirms the strength of Emilia-Romagna in attracting investments. It reads in the report European cities & regions of the future 2023 developed by the specialized foreign investment division of the Financial Times who classified the‘Emilia-Romagna in 9th place among the large European regions for its foreign direct investment attraction strategy (Fdi strategy).

A prestigious recognition that sees Emilia-Romagna together with the most attractive regions of the continent. The experts of the economic magazine for the realization of the report have collected numbers from 141 regions out of a total of 549 territories considered, data grouped into five categories: Economic potential, human capital and lifestyle, cost-benefit ratio, connectivity, favorable business environment.

Among the strengths of the regional strategy the regional law for the promotion of investments – in accordance with the new S3 strategy – which continues to stimulate investment in research and development guaranteeing definite timing to investors. Access to international markets is another fundamental asset given that Emilia-Romagna is there first Italian region for per capita exports.

Strategy presented by Invest Emilia-Romagna

The presentation of the regional assets and strategy was handled by Invest in Emilia-Romagnaservice managed by Art-ER on behalf of Emilia Romagna region. Emilia-Romagna’s strategy for the attraction and retention (maintenance) of investments aims at the creation of skilled occupation, innovation, sustainability and integration with regional supply chains. The general objectives also include the ecological and digital transition and have been shared in the Pact for Work and Climate.

The strengths of Emilia-Romagna

Other strengths are i cluster specialists who collaborate with a dynamic innovation ecosystem, making Emilia-Romagna the first Italian region for innovation. Regional advanced manufacturing holds together already mature sectors with new prospects and opportunities for growth and development (electric vehicles, aerospace, Data Valley, etc.). The availability of talent is guaranteed by universities and training institutes, with increasingly incisive policy initiatives to attract and retain talent, including the new regional law and the service it-ER International talents in Emilia-Romagna. Another important service is the Invest contact point in Emilia-Romagna that facilitates and supports investments together with a collaborative public administration.

> Download the full report