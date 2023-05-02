At the urgent request of the audience, Al Bano, the singer of “Felicita”, will perform again at the Haapsalu Italian Music Festival

Responding to the request of the Haapsalu Italian Music festival visitors, this year in the courtyard of the Haapsalu bishop’s castle, the legendary hits “Felicita”, “Ci Sara” and “Tu Soltanto Tu”, which are synonymous with romantic Italian music, will again be performed by Al Bano.

Al Bano performed for the first time in Estonia in 2017 in Haapsalu, and two years later he gave a concert together with Romina Power at Tallinn Lauluväljak. After the successful performances, the Estonian audience has expressed to the concert organizer their desire to see Al Bano again in Haapsalu.

In addition to Al Bano, an Italian pop group will perform as a special guest at the festival Matia Bazar. The group was formed in 1975 and during their activity they have represented Italy at Eurovision, won the Sanremo music festival twice and released songs that reached the top of international music charts. The best-known songs of the group are “Only you”, “Souvenir” and “I hear you“. Estonian artists are taking the stage at the festival with a program of new Italian music Elina Nechayeva.

Al Bano started his career more than 50 years ago, when as a young boy he was able to perform on Italian television and on several popular festivals in the country. Just a year later, he released a song with the title “In the sun”, which was a huge success in its first three months, selling over 600,000 copies in Italy. Shortly after that, she started working with her future husband Romina Powerage. One of the most famous European lovers of their era came out in 1982 with the hit song “congratulate”, which instantly reached the European music charts and the hearts of listeners.

Al Bano has hinted to the Italian media about the imminent end of his career and carefully chooses the concerts where he will perform. In his free time from music, the legendary singer runs a hotel and a vineyard in the south of Italy, the wines from which are appreciated by experts and connoisseurs.

The Italian music festival will take place in the courtyard of Haapsalu Bishop’s Castle on June 3, 2023