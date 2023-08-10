Home » At the UTP, the first Festival of Science, Technology and Artificial Intelligence
At the UTP, the first Festival of Science, Technology and Artificial Intelligence

At the UTP, the first Festival of Science, Technology and Artificial Intelligence

The science and technology sector has gradually adhered to both academic and business conversations. The technological revolution has allowed more sectors of the economy to benefit from its tools and strategies, providing greater opportunities for improvement.

It is for this reason that next Saturday, August 12, the first Festival of Science, Technology and Artificial Intelligence will be held, where businessmen, entrepreneurs and experts will address topics such as Technophobia, Afrofuturism, Artificial Intelligence in education, technological tools for companies, support for entrepreneurship, among other topics.

“What this event seeks is to make the city and the department speak in terms of science and technology, from Technology Tuesday with the support of the UTP engineering deanship, we seek for Risaralda to be an exponent in terms of technology, which we can be producers and executors”, explained Juan Esteban Rivera, digital expert, who has high expectations of this first edition, “we want to get the whole city talking in terms of technology, so that they feel surprised and passionate about everything they see and listen this Saturday at Digipalooza.

