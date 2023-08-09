At the Villa Comunale of Vasto, the meeting with Zerocalcare

All ready for the event Meeting with Zerocalcare to be held in the afternoon of Thursday August 10th from 17.30 at the municipal park of Vasto (in the cave area) promoted, under the Author’s Cry Festival, fromJuvenile Policy Department in collaboration with the Grido APS Association e Diego Mammarella.

The cartoonist will be in Vasto for the only summer stop in Abruzzo to present his latest works including the Netflix series “This world won’t make me bad.”

The debate will be moderated by the Vastese Serena Smerilli with Matthias Tombolini from the Momo Editions.

“During the afternoon Zerocalcare, as usual – communicates the councilor for Youth Policies, Paula Cianci – will dedicate himself, since his arrival in Vasto scheduled for ore 17to the realization of the drawings while Matthias Tombolini starting at hours 17:30will present his latest book from the titleChanging the world with books. The debate with the cartoonist will then begin, after which he will continue with the signing of copies. The entrances of the Villa to access the event area will be as follows: the main one at the roundabout that joins Via San Michele with Via Vittorio Veneto and those in Via San Michele (in front of the Pierrò pastry shop – 2), Via Asmara e Marconi Square.

All the indications will be provided by the volunteers and the volunteers whom I thank so much for having given their availability in the management of the operational phase “.