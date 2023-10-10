At the World Conference of Latter-day Saints, speakers exhort as

In a pre-recorded video message shown during the closing session of a two-day conference held on September 30 and October 1, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and broadcast to audiences around the world, the presidente Russell M. Nelson he said that following the inclinations of the Spirit in making choices opens the way to a happy life.

“If you will think of heaven, you will see the trials and the opposition in a new light,” added the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who recently celebrated his 99th birthday. He also stated that thinking about heaven will change people’s hearts and lead them to pray with more sincerity. Due to a muscle injury, he followed the Conference via technology, unable to participate in person.

General Conference is the worldwide meeting of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Twice a year, during the first weekend in April and the first weekend in October, Church leaders from around the world present messages, or sermons, focused on Jesus Christ and his gospel. People of all faiths, beliefs and backgrounds and from all parts of the world are invited to watch, listen and assist.

L’Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorforiginally from Germany, theanziano Alan T. Phillips of the United Kingdom and thesenior Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, born in France, were among the speakers at the Conference. Other speakers came from Argentina, Brazil, Korea, Guatemala, New Zealand and the United States.

During his talk, Elder Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles referred to the parable of the prodigal son. In this Bible story, originally told by Jesus Christ, a rebellious son leaves home and squanders his inheritance. Upon his return, his father forgives him and welcomes him back with love.

Elder Uchtdorf spoke to those who have lost sight of their faith, promising them that when they decide to walk the path of Jesus Christ again, His power will come into their lives and transform them.

“How we treat each other really matters,” Elder Phillips said. He urged listeners to help those in difficulty within their family, congregation or local community. Caring for those in need can also include seeking to alleviate the suffering of those living in extreme poverty and those displaced by persecution, conflict and violence.

During his first general conference address, Elder Giraud-Carrier explained that people may be raised in different cultures; they may come from different socio-economic circumstances; their earthly heritage, including nationality, skin color, dietary preferences, and political orientation can vary greatly. Adding that, however, all are children of God, without exceptions.

During the Conference he was supported as a General Authority Seventyelder Alexander Dushku. At the general conference session for leaders two new Area Seventies were supported and two were released.

At the conclusion of the conference, President Nelson announced that the Church will build a total of 20 other temples between Africa, Asia, Latin America, the United States and Oceania. Latter-day Saints consider temples to be homes of God, places of holiness and peace far from the worries of the world. They are different from the thousands of chapels around the world that are used for Sunday services.

Conference music was provided by various choirs, including The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Richard Elliott.