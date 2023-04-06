Home News At what age does the erection begin to fail? How to prevent it?
At what age does the erection begin to fail? How to prevent it?

At what age does the erection begin to fail? How to prevent it?

The erection is a sexual function that depends on many factors, both physical and psychological.

Over the years, it is normal for some changes andn the quality and frequency of erectionsbut that does not mean that the ability to have satisfying sexual relations is completely lost.

According to some studies, erectile dysfunction or impotence, which is defined as the persistent or recurrent inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for intercourse, affects more than 50% of men between 40 and 70 years. However, age is not the only factor that influences male sexual health.

There are also other causes that can lead to erection problems, such as cardiovascular diseasesdiabetes, obesity, smoking, alcohol or drug use, some medications, stress, anxiety, depression or lack of communication with the partner.

Therefore, there is no certain age at which men stop having erections, but it depends on each individual and their general state of health.

What is certain is that over time some physiological changes occur that can affect erectile function, such as decreased testosterone levels. (the male hormone)the increase in the size of the prostate or the loss of elasticity of the penile tissues .

These changes can make erections less firm, less frequent, or more difficult to maintain.

They can also affect sexual desire, penile sensitivity, or ejaculation time. However, these changes are neither inevitable nor irreversible. There are many ways to prevent or treat them to improve the quality of a man’s sexual life.

Some preventive measures are:

– Eat a balanced diet and avoid being overweight.

– Practice physical exercise regularly and avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

– Quitting smoking and reducing the consumption of alcohol and drugs.

– Control chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes or cholesterol.

– Review the medications that are taken and consult with the doctor if they have side effects on the erection.

– Maintain good intimate hygiene and take care of the health of the penis.

– Avoid stress and seek psychological support if you suffer from anxiety or depression.

– Promote communication and intimacy with the couple and resolve possible conflicts.

– Explore and diversify sexual practices and adapt to changes in the body.

If, despite these measures, you continue to have erection problems that affect your own or your partner’s sexual satisfaction, it is advisable to consult a specialist in urology or andrology.

There are different treatments available for erectile dysfunction, such as oral drugs (like Viagra)intracavernous injections, vacuum pumps, penile implants or shock waves.

The doctor will be able to assess the case and recommend the most appropriate treatment according to the causes and the patient’s preferences.

Erection is a sexual function that can be affected by many factors throughout life.

Age is one of them, but not the only one or the most decisive. With a positive attitude, healthy habits and adequate medical care, a full and satisfying sexual life can be maintained at any stage.

