ATA personal holidays, even fractional, guaranteed 15 consecutive days between 1 July and 31 August

ATA staff can choose whether to split the holiday period or use it for 15 consecutive days in the period between 1 July and 31 August. This is how Aran expressed itself in an opinion relating to the use of holidays by administrative, technical and auxiliary staff.

The indications of the Aran in four points:

a) it is necessary to schedule shifts for the enjoyment of holidays;

b) in scheduling these shifts, the school manager must guarantee the employee the enjoyment of at least 15 days of continuous holidays in the period 1 July – 31 August;

c) the employee can request the splitting of holidays into several periods;

d) the decisions regarding the possibility of accepting the request for fractionation are taken by the headteacher who, in his assessment, will mainly have to take into account the compatibility of the request with the needs of the service.

In planning holidays, the school manager must reconcile the needs of the service (which in any case prevail) with the needs and requests of the worker, who can ask not to use the 15 consecutive days in the period 1 July – 31 August. On the contrary, the employer – in the absence of such a request – cannot fail to guarantee them.

The Aran believes that the use of the 15 days, even fractionally, should preferably take place in the period 1 July to 31 August, taking into account, however, the needs of the service, compliance with the pre-established shifts and the fact that the other employees must, in any case , the continuous use of the 15 days of vacation be guaranteed.

