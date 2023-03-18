Atalanta, ranked sixth in the Italian league, beat Empoli 2-1 this Friday in matchday 27 of Serie A, and put pressure on the teams that precede it in the table in their search for Champions League places.

With 45 points, the Bergamo team provisionally came within two points of Roma (5th), which on Sunday visits its neighbor Lazio (3rd), and three points behind AC Milan (4th), the last team in the ‘Champions zone’. ‘ and that on Saturday they visit Udinese (11th).

The winning goal for Atalanta was signed in the 86th minute by the Danish Rasmus Höjlund.

Before that, the Nigerian Tyronne Ebuehi had put Empoli ahead at the end of the first half (14th) and in minute 58 the Dutchman Marten de Roon had tied for Atalanta.

Thus, Atalanta breaks its losing streak after having added just one point in its four previous league games (one draw, three losses).

In another game played on Friday, Sassuolo (10th) beat La Spezia (17th) 1-0 thanks to a penalty converted in the 71st by Domenico Berardi.

The leader Napoli plays on Sunday at Torino’s ground (8th).

Before this weekend, the Neapolitans have a very comfortable advantage of 18 points over the second, Inter Milan, who will close the 27th round on Sunday with the ‘Italia Derby’ against Juventus (7th).