Home News Atalanta beats Empoli 2-1 and approaches Champions League positions
News

Atalanta beats Empoli 2-1 and approaches Champions League positions

by admin
Atalanta beats Empoli 2-1 and approaches Champions League positions

Atalanta, ranked sixth in the Italian league, beat Empoli 2-1 this Friday in matchday 27 of Serie A, and put pressure on the teams that precede it in the table in their search for Champions League places.

With 45 points, the Bergamo team provisionally came within two points of Roma (5th), which on Sunday visits its neighbor Lazio (3rd), and three points behind AC Milan (4th), the last team in the ‘Champions zone’. ‘ and that on Saturday they visit Udinese (11th).

The winning goal for Atalanta was signed in the 86th minute by the Danish Rasmus Höjlund.

Before that, the Nigerian Tyronne Ebuehi had put Empoli ahead at the end of the first half (14th) and in minute 58 the Dutchman Marten de Roon had tied for Atalanta.

Thus, Atalanta breaks its losing streak after having added just one point in its four previous league games (one draw, three losses).

In another game played on Friday, Sassuolo (10th) beat La Spezia (17th) 1-0 thanks to a penalty converted in the 71st by Domenico Berardi.

The leader Napoli plays on Sunday at Torino’s ground (8th).

Before this weekend, the Neapolitans have a very comfortable advantage of 18 points over the second, Inter Milan, who will close the 27th round on Sunday with the ‘Italia Derby’ against Juventus (7th).

See also  He falls with the paraglider and remains hanging from a rock spur, injured a fifty year old

You may also like

Apply now for the Pegasus 2023

An agreement was reached between Punjab government and...

Woman was arrested with 10 pounds of marijuana...

The whole line of the frozen river section...

Trump reportedly failed to report gifts worth $250,000

Bad bowling was the reason for the defeat...

Again clashes in Paris in protest against pension...

Trying to improve batting, Shaheen Afridi

Quibdó: a young man is captured with a...

TU Chemnitz included in international network for “Living...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy