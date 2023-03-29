news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, MARCH 29 – Atalanta recalled Emiliano Mondonico, a striker for just 2 games in 1971-1972 and coach for seven seasons, who surrendered to illness on 29 March 2018.



“Today, Wednesday 29 March, is the fifth anniversary of the death of Emiliano Mondonico. He first wore the Nerazzurri shirt as a player, then as a coach. As an Atalantino coach, from 1987 to 1990 and from 1994 to 1998, he wrote some of the most in the history of our club – reads the note on the club’s official profiles -. Years go by, but the memory of Emiliano is always and more alive than ever, remaining unchanged in the heart of all Atalanta. You will always be our WORLD “.



Protagonist of an immediate promotion from Serie B, of the ride in the Cup Winners’ Cup up to the semifinals with Mechelen (’88), and of two consecutive UEFA Cup qualifications (1989 and 1990), the coach from Rivolta d’Adda is the second record holder of Nerazzurri benches at an altitude of 299, behind the 319 of the current coach Gian Piero Gasperini and ahead of the 281 of Stefano Colantuono. (HANDLE).

