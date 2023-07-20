Atesa assures that it collects 16 thousand tons of waste per month

The company stressed that solid waste operations are carried out through traditional rear loading systems and side loading with containers.

In the District Council sessionwas cited Victoria Gonzalez Bridge; in its leader quality of Strategic Management and spokesperson for Atesa. During his intervention in the debate held in the venue, to analyze the issue of use as one of the components of the solid waste collection servicethe members of the corporation were given a detailed operational report with figures and evidence of the work carried out since the 1st of August 2022 by Atesa.

The The official stressed that Atesa attends to the collection of 16 thousand tons of solid waste per monththrough the traditional rear loading systems and side loading with containers, the latter with a coverage of 20 percent of the total operation in the city.

González Puente, during his speech, celebrated the update of the Management Plan of Solid Waste, PGIRafter 8 long years of waiting, which was promulgated through decree 070 of 2023, document that he described as a roadmap for the public cleaning service provider, ensuring that with this new legal guideline, beach areas that previously had no tourist influx and that now generate a significant volume of waste, receiving coverage from Atesa.

However, he expressed his concern about the exponential growth of the number of people and companies working in the harvesting area, without having the records and authorizations from the authority, which It obviously poses a risk situation for the sustainability and cleanliness of the city.

Said Atesa has placed special emphasis on working with the communityhighlighting the work carried out from the area of Social Responsibility and Governancewhere through responsible use of the service program, 10,580 people have been trained and through loudspeakers and work in the neighborhoods it has been possible to reach some 133 thousand inhabitants of Santa Marta, delivered more than 54 thousand printeds with didactic material and provided direct training on the proper management of solid waste to more than 1,000 people, including community leaders from various sectors of the capital of Magdalena.

In addition, he highlighted the work of Ecoatesa, the integral brigade collection of large material, such as mattresses, tires, electronic equipment, old furnitureamong others, which has worked during the last year in 63 sectors of the city, as well as the participation of Atesa in the campaigns undertaken by foundations and organizations non-profit, with the aim of cleaning beaches and rivers, activities that have always had the determined participation of the company’s operating team.

The Atesa spokeswoman added that of the 41 critical points that existed in the cityad, 8 were eradicated by the company, using the permanent intervention with specialized teams, formulating a respectful appeal to the authorities, in order to establish control over the 34 sites where all kinds of material are thrown indiscriminately, in breach of the provisions of the National Police Code and decrees issued by local authorities.

On the other hand, and to finish the councilor Santiago Zuleta Suarez exposed the panorama that exists in your neighborhood. “The garbage collector does not pass through some neighborhoods, but rather in neighboring sectors where citizens have to travel to carry their waste. This company does not comply as the norm says, door to door”.

