served rejected a new fact of intolerance in which the sweeping operator was affected Edwin Castrowho was attacked by men who were throwing construction waste and rubble in full public thoroughfarein the 17th street sector between races 3 and 2 of Santa Marta.

“It is very worrying that in one week there have been two cases in which workers in the operational area of ​​our company have been attacked, who are people who are only doing their job and complying with our commitment to keep the city clean and sustainable,” he says. the engineer Rafael Meneses Vega, legal representative of Atesa.

Meneses once again made a vehement appeal to the authorities, so that, through compliance with the current regulations, guarantee the normal development of own activities of the Atesa operation.

“These cases of intolerance against those who have been on the streets since 4:00 am, guaranteeing a pleasant image of the city, are unacceptable and cannot become a constant, which is why it is important that the community recognize the humane talent of Cherish like the friends who are in charge of keeping Santa Marta beautiful, who deserve the respect of every citizen,” he stressed. Meneses Vega.