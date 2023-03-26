Home News Atesa rejected a new act of intolerance against one of its workers
News

Atesa rejected a new act of intolerance against one of its workers

by admin
Atesa rejected a new act of intolerance against one of its workers

served rejected a new fact of intolerance in which the sweeping operator was affected Edwin Castrowho was attacked by men who were throwing construction waste and rubble in full public thoroughfarein the 17th street sector between races 3 and 2 of Santa Marta.

“It is very worrying that in one week there have been two cases in which workers in the operational area of ​​our company have been attacked, who are people who are only doing their job and complying with our commitment to keep the city clean and sustainable,” he says. the engineer Rafael Meneses Vega, legal representative of Atesa.

Meneses once again made a vehement appeal to the authorities, so that, through compliance with the current regulations, guarantee the normal development of own activities of the Atesa operation.

“These cases of intolerance against those who have been on the streets since 4:00 am, guaranteeing a pleasant image of the city, are unacceptable and cannot become a constant, which is why it is important that the community recognize the humane talent of Cherish like the friends who are in charge of keeping Santa Marta beautiful, who deserve the respect of every citizen,” he stressed. Meneses Vega.

See also  Vestignè, the three bells are in a bad state: stop the tolling

You may also like

Sonsonate commemorates 10 years as a religious cultural...

Blessed will play friendly at the Atanasio with...

ITSET Palizzi di Vasto takes part in the...

Indigenous people and activists insist on stopping the...

DIAN opens call for economists

Stella: “No excuse for teams chasing Red Bull”

Controls aim to eradicate the sale of contraband...

Pereira hosted the regional tournament First Lego League...

CASA DEL CINEMA – New logo and programming...

Marlon ‘el Chito’ Vera loses against Cory Sandhagen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy