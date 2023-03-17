Home News Atesa rejected the attack on an operator beaten with a bottle full of water
News

Atesa rejected the attack on an operator beaten with a bottle full of water

by admin
Atesa rejected the attack on an operator beaten with a bottle full of water

emphatically, served rejected the aggression of which the sweeping operator was a victim –Richard Mozo Arizawho was thrown a plastic bottle filled with water from the fourth floor of a building located in the Carrera 1 with Calle 5, Callejón de las Iguanasin the sector of The Rodadero

Apparently, the act of intolerance carried out by a man who was in one of the apartments of the building, would have originated from the noise caused by the blowing machine used by the operator to clean the accumulation of sea sand in areas near the beaches.

“We reject this act against one of the members of our operational area, who are precisely people dedicated to guaranteeing with their work the clean and sustainable conditions of Santa Marta,” he said. Rafael Meneses Vegalegal representative of served

served advance to early hours of the day cleaning operation of this sector, characterized by a great influx of touristsprecisely because of the low circulation of people and the low vehicular traffic that is registered at those hours.

See also  Ivrea, eight years of family violence: 49 years old sentenced to three and a half years

You may also like

From snacks to big pickles are actually “garbage...

“Fed and ECB, further rate hikes could be...

Press release Open day for the free detection...

The difficult days of Linda Palma: the reason...

The second edition of Oldrati Academy is underway

Korea Railroad Authority, Jakarta Light Rail Transit phase...

San Diego teacher accused of offering student money...

The frozen section of the Yellow River will...

And now landing hard? Loan squeeze threatens growth...

New .week: Uniting Democrats

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy