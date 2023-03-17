emphatically, served rejected the aggression of which the sweeping operator was a victim –Richard Mozo Arizawho was thrown a plastic bottle filled with water from the fourth floor of a building located in the Carrera 1 with Calle 5, Callejón de las Iguanasin the sector of The Rodadero

Apparently, the act of intolerance carried out by a man who was in one of the apartments of the building, would have originated from the noise caused by the blowing machine used by the operator to clean the accumulation of sea sand in areas near the beaches.

“We reject this act against one of the members of our operational area, who are precisely people dedicated to guaranteeing with their work the clean and sustainable conditions of Santa Marta,” he said. Rafael Meneses Vegalegal representative of served

served advance to early hours of the day cleaning operation of this sector, characterized by a great influx of touristsprecisely because of the low circulation of people and the low vehicular traffic that is registered at those hours.