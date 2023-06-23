Athletes affected by the non-functioning of the Ciudadela court

It is not known what type of contract was made or what were the deadlines for restoration of the sports venue, according to councilor Ingrid Gómez.

In ordinary session of the District Council of Santa Martathe councilor Ingrid Gómez Ceballos denounced through photographs and videos, the restoration unfinished field of the Ciudadela 29 de Julio, stagnation that has been harming entire families and athletes in the city for more than half a year.

The lobbyist Gomez He reminded the Samarians in his speech that in November 2022 the Mayor of Santa Marta announced the restoration of the sports venuewhich was not intervened since its creation in 2015. The Ciudadela community had already raised its voice and exposed the issue through different media outlets in the city.

However, in January of this year a new complaint from the inhabitants of the sector came to light.. On this occasion, the complaint was due to the visible stagnation of the works, adding three months of closure of the field.

The restoration today adds up to 7 months in which the use of the synthetic field has not been possible, affecting more than 20 sports clubs of all ages, more than 1000 athletes and dozens of vendors in the area. According to councilor Ingrid Gómez, to this is added the accumulation of solid waste around the stage.

“It is not known what type of contract was made or what were its deadlines. The Citadel stadium has become just another city dump. Not only is this scenario in critical condition, all of Santa Marta is in the ICU and about to be intubated”: Gómez expressed.

The grass has been laid superficially and it is not yet known if the seats in the stands and the trellis will be intervened, according to what he said. Councilor Gómez Ceballos in session. Meanwhile, it was also made known on his part, many Santa Marta courts present high deterioration without hope of intervention.

“I will present an information proposal during the Second Commission session, the only space where political control is being carried out, so that the Samaria community knows first-hand how much money was invested there and what the delivery times are.”

Likewise, councilor Ingrid Gómez assured that she will follow up on the crisis that sports are experiencing in Santa Marta both at the level of sports venues and lack of support and interest in athletes who do not stop bringing trophies from other parts of the world to the city. .

