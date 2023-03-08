Lihula’s traditional school holiday indoor athletics competitions brought children from Tallinn and Saaremaa to compete in addition to the surrounding schools.

Usually, children from surrounding schools take part in Lihula’s competitions, but this time something special happened – on March 1, children from as many as 11 educational institutions came to compete. Such a thing has never happened before. Children from as many as four schools in Tallinn were present, as well as children from schools in Saaremaa.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!