Home News Athletes from 11 schools competed in Lihula
News

Athletes from 11 schools competed in Lihula

by admin
Athletes from 11 schools competed in Lihula

Jaanus Getreu with athletes. Photo: Anett Kumm

Jaanus Getreu with athletes. Photo: Anett Kumm

Lihula’s traditional school holiday indoor athletics competitions brought children from Tallinn and Saaremaa to compete in addition to the surrounding schools.

Usually, children from surrounding schools take part in Lihula’s competitions, but this time something special happened – on March 1, children from as many as 11 educational institutions came to compete. Such a thing has never happened before. Children from as many as four schools in Tallinn were present, as well as children from schools in Saaremaa.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleThe judge sentenced the two gang members to suspended prison terms
Next articleKristjan Pungas: spring brings a stronger slowdown in inflation

See also  The RCEP has been in effect for more than 100 days, what impact will it have on Asia-Pacific regional cooperation? ——Listen to the voice of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022- China Daily

You may also like

Concentric circles| By Sergio Ramirez

Seven lifes

Maturity 2023, green light from the CSPI to...

Dolores Yamunaqué is named Woman of the Year...

Women, happy day

Green Lantern – Ryan Reynolds explains the reasons...

“Since 1994, you have not been able to...

These are the 20 “thick lines” of three...

The fourth smuggler of the Cutro shipwreck arrested...

Open Startup (OST) continues its three-year chapter in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy