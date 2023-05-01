Home » Athletes from Santa Rosa de Cabal received sports implementation
Athletes from Santa Rosa de Cabal received sports implementation

Athletes from Santa Rosa de Cabal received sports implementation

Santa Rosa de Cabal has stood out for being the cradle of great talents in athletics, this is how the Departmental Secretariat of Sports, headed by its president Luis Eduardo Duque, delivered new sports implementation to the athletes of the municipality of Las Araucarias.

This was expressed by José Zapata, president of the Risaralda Athletics League. «The Development Pole and the school of the Club Presente y Futuro Santarrosano, benefit from the delivery of this excellent quality sports equipment that will be used by the two programs in our municipality. It is directed more than anything to the initiation and training of athletics, we see implements that are used by children between the ages of 5 and 14 and that they will not have any danger in their use.

Among the items received that had a value of more than six million pesos, the following stand out: bosu, mini bosu, coordination sticks, spring-loaded stakes, metal tape measure, adjustable initiation and training fences, plyometric boxes, and mats.

