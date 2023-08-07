Athletes got sick from swimming in a sea of ​​excrement – EntornoInteligente

Nearly 2,000 people took part in the competitions in the north east of England, which included a test on the city’s Roker beach

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND – JULY 30: Lasse Luehrs of Team Germany competes in the Elite Mixed Relay race during the World Triathlon Series Sunderland at Roker Beach on July 30, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

At least 57 athletes suffered diarrhea and vomiting after swimming in the open sea during a triathlon world championship event in Sunderland, UK, last weekend, health authorities announced.

Nearly 2,000 people took part in the competitions in the north-east of England, which included a test on the city’s Roker Beach.

The UK health security agency said this weekend that it was investigating the causes of the symptoms. Said will ask those affected to fill out a questionnaire and provide samples for testing.

The environmental agency carried out tests to measure the quality of the water on the beach three days before the competition. He found that the levels of the Escherichia coli bacteria were 39 times higher than usual.

Swimmers fall ill after competition in UK

But the British Triathlon Federation, the governing body, criticized that the tests had been carried out in an area of ​​water in which the competition did not take place and that the results had been published after the events of the weekend.

The federation also added that its tests did meet the required levels.

“I’ve been feeling pretty bad since the race, but I guess that’s what happens when you swim in shit”. This was stated on Instagram Jake Birthwistleone of the athletes.

The test should have been “cancelled,” he added, accompanying his message with the results of the water analysis.

The competition was held in a coastal area that has been at the center of a controversy over wastewater discharges, according to the newspaper The Guardian.

The local water company Northumbrian Waterinsisted that there have been no water discharges “that could have negatively affected water quality” in Roker since 2021.

The environment agency stressed for its part that low levels of water quality can be caused by several factors. Including, “heavy rains”.

In Paris, a swimming event scheduled in the Seine one year before the Olympic Games was canceled this weekend. This, due to the levels of contamination of the river, caused by the heavy rains of the week.

