Athletes use the networks in search of support

Xavier Criollo trains at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium. BST photo


The Azuayan triathlete Xavier Criollo joined the list of athletes who use social networks in search of companies that sponsor their participation inside and outside the country.

“Today I am here asking you to help me reach private companies to have the support I need to achieve a dream… Also to those who want to contribute with some help, however small, write me internally.”

The double medalist of the 2021 Youth Pan American Games resumed competitive activity in April after a long rehabilitation for a lumbar settlement.

His coach Francisco Tirado aspires to put him in optimal conditions for the Under 23 Pan American Championship to be held in Veracruz, Mexico, the first days of September. (BST)-(D)

