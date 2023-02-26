news-txt”>

Again him, again Mondo Duplantis.

New feat for the auction phenomenon that flies at 6.22 in the indoor meeting of Clermont-Ferrand, in France, and adds another centimeter to its world record. The Swedish champion was amazing, scoring by margin in his third and last attempt at the record-breaking quota. Beaten on 6.21 outdoors last July 24 at the World Championships in Eugene, as well as 6.20 indoors a year ago at the World Championships in Belgrade. More and more in the legend, at only 23 years of age, because the jumps over six meters in his career become 60 if we also consider the 6.01 obtained during the competition, instead the legendary Sergey Bubka had reached 46. After two errors, the first knocking down the bar in the descending phase and the second without completing the loading, Armand’s joy explodes and he is embraced by his opponent-friend Renaud Lavillenie, this time present as organizer of the All Star Perche, an event entirely dedicated to the specialty. It is the fourth indoor world record for Duplantis, who has chosen not to compete at the upcoming European Indoor Championships in Istanbul (March 2-5). A series of records that began in 2020 with 6.17 in Torun and 6.18 in Glasgow before the best jump ever outdoors (6.15) at the Golden Gala, on the Rome Olimpico platform. Then the escalation started again last season: twice indoors in Belgrade with 6.19 at the meeting and 6.20 at the World Cup a few days later, then 6.16 outdoors in Stockholm in front of his home crowd and the feat in Oregon at 6.21. Two finish at 5.91 in the evening, the Australian Kurtis Marschall and the Dutch Menno Vloon, while the Czech Amalie Svabikova wins for the women with 4.66.