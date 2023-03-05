Home News Athletics: Euroindoor; Dal Molin and Simonelli in the semifinal 60 hs – Sport



(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 05 – The last day of the European indoor championships in Istanbul kicks off with two Azzurri qualifying for the final of the 60 hurdles. Paolo Dal Molin scored, bronze medal in the last edition, third in his semifinal with 7.62 but behind him the twenty-year-old Lorenzo Simonelli also conquers the pass who in 7.74 grabs fourth place, the last useful one to move forward. Both will be back on track in the race that will close the continental event, at 19.05. Instead, Hassane Fofana is the first of the excluded, author of a 7.71 in the other semifinal but out for the placement, fifth at the finish line. Among the women out Elisa Di Lazzaro, seventh in 8.06 just two cents from her personal best.

In the individual finals in the afternoon Claudio Stecchi is also expected in the auction, in the long Larissa Iapichino, on the 800 meters Catalin Tecuceanu, Simone Barontini and Eloisa Coiro, in the high Marco Fassinotti and Christian Falocchi, in addition to the women’s 4×400 meters relay. (HANDLE).

