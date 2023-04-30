Athletics: Sprint Festival; in Rome Simonelli speeds in 10″25 – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 30 – An arrow on the track wet from the rain. Great sprint by Lorenzo Simonelli, protagonist of an enormous improvement in the 100 meters in 10″25 with regular wind (+1.8) at the third edition of the Roma Sprint Festival. The blue hurdler also runs strong on the flat distance, who came close to the podium in the 60hs at the indoor European Championships in Istanbul where he finished fourth in 7.59 as a matter of thousandths.At the Stadio dei Marmi the twenty-year-old Roman from the Army, personal best of 13″59 in the 110hs and now also being considered for the fast relay (he took part in the recent rally in Rome), also demonstrates its qualities as a pure sprinter, therefore without barriers. With a very fast start, competing in long pants due to the less than ideal temperature, he broke the personal best of 10″56 achieved last season after having already dropped to 10″44 (+1.0) underwater in the first round for an overall progress of 31 cents.



This year the event dedicated to the sprint doubles, with the second appointment scheduled in Florence next Sunday, when the blue relay teams will take to the track at the Ridolfi stadium in Florence which will then welcome the stars of Wanda at the Golden Gala on June 2 Diamond League. But meanwhile the bad weather didn’t spoil the show. In second place in 10.51 in the 100m is the 21-year-old Marco Ricci (Nissolino Sport), however capable of a remarkable 10″35 in battery only five cents from last summer’s personal best.



(ANSA).

