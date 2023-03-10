The El Roble mine is a high grade underground copper and gold mine with a nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tons per day.

Canadian multinational mining company Atico Mining Corporation announces an update to its exploration program and the start of regional exploration drilling at its El Roble mine, located in Carmen de Atrato, Chocó.

A strategic review of recent and historical exploration programs has defined high-priority targets within the favorable stratigraphy supporting the currently producing high-grade VMS Cu/Au VMS El Roble mine. The data review highlighted strong evidence for a second observed epithermal mineralization event that overprinted the known VMS mineralization, resulting in enhanced copper and gold content. Higher priority targets are identified by alteration and VMS mineralization with enhanced Cu/Au content matching geophysical anomalies.

Anomaly 8 was selected from the review as the first target for a follow-up diamond drilling program. It is defined by values ​​up to 11% Cu in outcropping hydrothermal breccias within a 900 m by 300 m area of ​​soil and rock copper anomalies with values ​​greater than 800 ppm Cu.

It is coincident with EM (VTEM) and magnetic (GMAG) geophysical anomalies. The drill program is currently ongoing and the anomaly has not been fully tested. Two holes have cut favorable stratigraphy and strong alteration with massive pyrite sulfide fragments. A third drill hole was abandoned due to a major fault zone.

An additional 3,050 meters of drilling is planned during 2023 on Anomaly 8.

The strategic analysis of historical and recently generated information by the El Roble exploration team was carried out during the period from January to July 2022 and included drilling campaigns both inside the mine and monitoring of regional objectives.

This reinterpretation, which had the support of expert consultants and universities with personnel specialized in mining and exploration, resulted in a better understanding of the concept of VMS clusters and the identification of these clusters within the property (La Calera Zn – Ag cluster, La Batea Fe Cluster, Santa Anita Zn – Ag Cluster) as well as the generation of new exploration areas.

In general, this reinterpretation has resulted in high priority targets for future exploration programs. The current drill program that began in late Q4 2022 to follow up on Anomaly 8 is confirming the validity of the data review.

The Oak Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade underground copper and gold mine with a nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tons per day, located in the Department of Chocó in Colombia. Its commercial product is a concentrate of copper and gold.

Since gaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded operations from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has Proven and Probable reserves of 1.00 million tons grading 3.02% copper and 1.76 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 1.3% copper equivalent with an effective date of September 30, 2020. The mineralization it is open deep and strike long and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit.

In the largest terrane package, the company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and gray pelagic sediments and chert that has been tracked by Attico geologists for ten kilometers.

This contact has been determined to be an important control in the VMS mineralization in which Atico has identified numerous prospective target areas for the occurrence of VMS-type mineralization, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.