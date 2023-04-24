Home » Atlanta continues to chase the top four in the Italian League, after its victory over Roma
News

Atlanta continues to chase the top four in the Italian League, after its victory over Roma

by admin
Atlanta continues to chase the top four in the Italian League, after its victory over Roma

Atlanta kept their hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A alive with a 3-1 home win over AS Roma on Monday thanks to goals from Mario Pasalic, captain Rafael Toloi and Ton Kopeminers, ending the visitors’ three-match winning streak in Serie A.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s team has 52 points in seventh place, two points behind Inter Milan, which occupies the last qualifying positions for the European supplement, and four points behind Rome and fourth-placed Milan.

As an uneventful first half drew to a close, Atalanta ended the silence with a superb strike from Pasalic after a run and a clever cross from Duvan Zapata in the 39th minute.

Atlanta doubled their lead in the 74th minute when Toloi fired straight into the net after the ball changed its trajectory after a header that followed a corner kick and was cleared by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma back into the game seven minutes from time with a stunning goal into the bottom corner, after he ran from midfield to the edge of the penalty area.

But a minute later, Kopeminers fired home after Patricio pushed the ball into his path while trying to save it.

See also  Rediscover the decumanus of Aratria Galla

You may also like

The traditional architecture of Kyoto told by Kazue...

Magnitude 1.7 earthquake in Casabianca, Tolima.

Bartender injures customer during an argument in Bologna,...

Dhu al-Nurin Nasr al-Din, the lawyer writes ✍️:...

Mayor of Neiva participated in minga to beautify...

Maxi screen hypothesis at Maradona – Campania

Telechips continues to grow with stable demand growth...

How would the second round of campaigns for...

When learning is in progress丨The meeting chaired by...

Cadence Design EPS Beat Expectations by $0.03, Revenue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy