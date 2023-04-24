Atlanta continues to chase the top four in the Italian League, after its victory over Roma

Atlanta kept their hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A alive with a 3-1 home win over AS Roma on Monday thanks to goals from Mario Pasalic, captain Rafael Toloi and Ton Kopeminers, ending the visitors’ three-match winning streak in Serie A.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s team has 52 points in seventh place, two points behind Inter Milan, which occupies the last qualifying positions for the European supplement, and four points behind Rome and fourth-placed Milan.

As an uneventful first half drew to a close, Atalanta ended the silence with a superb strike from Pasalic after a run and a clever cross from Duvan Zapata in the 39th minute.

Atlanta doubled their lead in the 74th minute when Toloi fired straight into the net after the ball changed its trajectory after a header that followed a corner kick and was cleared by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma back into the game seven minutes from time with a stunning goal into the bottom corner, after he ran from midfield to the edge of the penalty area.

But a minute later, Kopeminers fired home after Patricio pushed the ball into his path while trying to save it.

