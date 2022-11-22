Listen to the audio version of the article

Torrential rain and snow, record high tide in Venice. Today all of Italy will be hit by an intense wave of bad weather due to a strong perpetuation of Atlantic origin with impetuous winds, risk of storms, waves up to 6-8 meters high with danger of storm surges and abundant snow in the central-eastern Alps. The red alert for weather conditions concerns Abruzzo and Sardinia, while the orange alert is in Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Molise and Veneto; yellow in Emilia Romagna, Marche, Puglia, Sicily and Umbria. Let’s see the picture of the local consequences of bad weather.

Tornadoes and flooding in western Sardinia

Bad weather is hitting all of central Sardinia. Wind and rain are causing flooding in Bosa and in the Oristano area, areas affected by the warnings issued by the regional civil protection. Several Municipalities have announced the closure of schools, such as Alghero and Bosa. Right there the perturbation that is crossing the island is creating several problems: Bosa, the village on the Temo, is under water, its streets have turned into rivers and streams of water and mud. Critical situations are also reported in Torre Grande and Cabras, with the fall of trees and light poles.

A violent whirlwind instead hit the Oristano area causing flooding in the lower floors of some buildings and the fall of trees, more than 50 interventions carried out by the firefighters. Orange alert instead in Sulcis, Logudoro and in the Sassari area. Yellow for the rest of the island.

In Venice high water at 173 cm blocked in the sea by the Mose

In Venice, the expected phenomenon of high water reached 173 centimeters on the average sea in the Adriatic at 9.40 today, but was successfully stopped by the bulkheads of the Mose, in operation from 2.00 in the night, on the three mouths of port. Only 62 centimeters of tide was recorded in the lagoon at Punta della Dogana della Salute. Without the Mose 82% of the historic city would have been flooded. The forecasts gave a peak of 170 centimeters, the third by gravity after the tides of November 4, 1966 (194) and November 12, 2019 (187).

Strong storm surges in Lazio, breakwater yields in Ostia

On the Roman coast, bad weather has brought one of the strongest storms in recent years in the last few hours. Waves over three meters are putting a strain on beaches and bathing facilities from Ostia to the north coast of Rome. This morning around 8 in the Ostia seaplane base area, a small part of the breakwater barrier gave way due to the strong storm. For this reason, flooding is currently being recorded, of limited scope and monitored by personnel from the fire brigade, Civil Protection and Carabinieri, who have intervened.