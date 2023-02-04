The psolicitor Daisy White Hair, expressed concern about the high rates of unsafety and in front of the different situations of violence reported in recent days, mainly in Barranquilla and its metropolitan area, a concern referred to by the head of the Public ministry at the table convened by the control entity with the local authorities.

At the meeting, the head of the Public Ministry pointed out that security is being affected by different crimes such as micro-trafficking, extortion, threats, thefts and homicidesa situation that demands solutions and implementation of New strategies that guarantee life and protect the citizens’ rights and the tourists who They visit the department.

Yes ok, The Hair Procurator recognized the actions and efforts in matters of public force, the homicide figures force the control entityto turn on the alarms and generate the necessary alerts to strengthen the citizen securitysituation that demands “An urgent job to be done and we all have to help.” express.

After the balance of the situation of public orderasked to strengthen the articulation scenarios with the security and justice agenciesin order to ensure that those captured by criminal circumstances can be prosecuted in an agile way and transferred to jails and prisons.

Similarly, the Searcher called on the authorities to articulate with the National government in the strategy to fight crime, taking into account that the criminal gangs and local respond to structures with a command outside the city, transcending the coverage of the district and department.

Another issue that should be subject to special monitoring in order to Cabellois the control over the cell phone entry in jails and transitory detention centers, from where most of the extortions are carried out.

Finally, the attorney urged all authorities summoned to promote the realization of socialization spaces for prevention and self-care between civil society and police authorities against risk factor’s.