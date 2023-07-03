Atlántico is the new National Queen of Bambuco

With great emotion, the evening of Election and Coronation of the National Reign of Bambuco was held in its 62nd edition, in the emblematic Parque de la Música Jorge Villamil Cordovez in the city of Neiva.

After an arduous competition and a rigorous evaluation by the jury, Miss Atlántico, Isabella Sofía Henríquez Monsalve, was crowned the new National Queen of Bambuco.

The new Queen of Bambuco, is 19 years old, she is a fifth semester student of Social Communication and Journalism at the Sergio Arboleda University, Barranquilla.

It is not the first time that Isabella stands out in the field of Bambuco, since she was previously the child queen of San Juan Huilense in 2014 and 2015. With her charisma, elegance and knowledge of folkloric traditions, she conquered the hearts of the jury and won won the most coveted title.

It may interest you: This is how the last parade of the Bambuco Festival was experienced in its 62nd edition

Nicole Beatriz Diaz Sotomayor, representative of Magdalena, was chosen as Viceroy, while Mariana Claros Peña, from the department of Huila, received the title of Princess.

Jesús Tejada was the official partner of Isabella Sofía Henríquez Monsalve during the contest, and together they formed an exceptional couple who captivated the public and the jury with their grace and skill in dancing.

The new National Queen of Bambuco expressed her gratitude and commitment to represent Huilense folklore with honor and pride during her reign.

The Bambuco National Reign is much more than a beauty competition, it is a tribute to the cultural richness and folkloric heritage of the country.

Evaluation criteria:

Dance of the Huilense Sanjuanero 60%

Folk Show 10%

General culture 10%

Charisma 10%

Popularity 5%

Punctuality and compliance 5%

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

