ATLAS CEDAR BIOSPEHERE RESERVE: CIVIL SOCIETY IS ORGANIZED IN A NETWORK

by admin
ATLAS CEDAR BIOSPEHERE RESERVE: CIVIL SOCIETY IS ORGANIZED IN A NETWORK

ATLAS CEDAR BIOSPEHERE RESERVES:
CIVIL SOCIETY IS ORGANIZED IN A NETWORK
AND PREPARE ITS STRATEGIC ACTION PLAN
« RARBCA ACTION 2023 ».

Couple Mohammed Drihem

On Friday, November 10, one of the mountain lodges of the Agourou forest site in the Khénifra National Park (Khénifra Province) was there with the launch of the work of a training and planning workshop. an action strategy within the framework of the Atlas Cedar Biosphere Reserve (RBCA); organized from November 10 to 12 by the Associative Network of the Atlas Cedar Biosphere Reserve in partnership with the Society for the Protection of Animals and Nature (SPANA) and ANEF under the theme: “RBCA, what associative strategies for the contribution to the sustainable management of natural resources? “.
Initiated as part of the revitalization of the Associative Network of the Atlas Cedar Biosphere Reserve (RARBCA) set up in March 2023 and working in the RBCA, this training workshop on “planning civil society projects : Management of Wetland Threats” aims to: Upgrade RBCA associative actors on the methods and techniques for developing projects for the management and development of natural resources (with presentation of case studies in the Mediterranean , case of wetlands) and the development of the RBCA civil society action program for the establishment of a 2024 – 2030 vision that can serve as a basis for member associations to consult together and develop common actions and complementary projects for the contribution to the sustainable development of the regions covered by the Atlas Cedar Biosphere Reserve.
This training and strategic planning workshop for the benefit of RARBCA members aims in particular to enable them to combine efforts for the concerted development of a common vision leading to a medium-term reference plan called “RARBCA ACTION 2030 ” which would direct them towards activities complementary to the efforts carried out at the RBCA level by others
Actors.
This is an opportunity to have a strategic document which serves as a basis for advocacy in favor of the action of civil society, especially its encouragement and motivation on the ground for the contribution to economic and social development and to implement highlights the role of the RBCA in maintaining the viability and ecological balance of this vast territory.

