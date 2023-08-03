Atlas Lionesses aspire to continue writing history in front of Colombia

Electronic flag – Rabat

After writing history thanks to the victory over South Korea in the second match of Group H in the Women’s World Cup (Australia – New Zealand), which is the first victory in the World Cup for an Arab team, the Moroccan national team is facing a new challenge to qualify for the next round, when it faces its Colombian counterpart tomorrow, Thursday morning, at the stadium. Kneipp in Perth, Australia.

It is a great challenge that requires Atlas Lionesses to make a greater effort to reserve the qualification ticket to the final price.

Indeed, Colombia’s victory over Germany, 2-1, in the same group complicated matters for the national team to qualify for the next round.

After the end of the second round of Group H, Colombia ranked first with 6 points, ahead of Germany (3 points) on goal difference from Morocco (3 points), which finished in third place, while South Korea remained in last place (0 points).

Before the third and final round of Group H, mathematically, all four teams could still qualify.

For the Atlas Lionesses, they have to sign up for a positive result against Colombia and wait for Germany to falter to get ahead in the competition.

Reinald Pedros players will be able to reach the round of 16 of the World Cup in the event of a victory over Colombia, with a defeat or a draw for Germany against South Korea. With this scenario, the national team will get 6 points like Colombia, while Germany will occupy third place with 4 or three points.

A draw with Colombia may also be enough for the Moroccan national team. If Germany falls in front of South Korea, Atlas Lionesses will achieve 4 points in second place, behind Colombia in first place with seven points, while Germany and South Korea will occupy last place with three points.

Morocco can also qualify even if Germany defeats South Korea, but the Moroccan national team players will have to win four goals against Colombia, given the goal difference after the defeat (6-0) in the first match against Germany.

After the Moroccan players showed a strong personality by overcoming the defeat against the German women, and snatching a valuable victory over South Korea, the Atlas Lionesses intend to defend their chances to the end and go as far as possible to show the true face of Moroccan women’s football, which develops and shines in various competitions.

With a strong and cohesive team, the Moroccan national team, runner-up in Africa, aspires to honor women’s football in its first participation in the World Cup.

