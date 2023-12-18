Home » Atlético Dosquebradas is crowned champion of the La Patria Femenina Cup
The Dosquebradense team beat Once Caldas Futbol Club 3-2 at the Villa María stadium.

Atlético Dosquebradas was crowned champion of the second edition of the Copa La Patria Femenina, after beating Once Caldas Futbol Club with a final score of 3-2. The Villa María stadium was the scene of the final where both teams achieved an outstanding performance

The technical director, Carlos Ariel Osorio, recognized the hard work done by the athletes and expressed his joy for the victory. In addition, Osorio highlighted the maturity and hierarchy demonstrated on the field, highlighting the team’s preparation for the professional league. “It is a team that is preparing for the professional league and our team showed hierarchy, showed a lot of maturity on the field and worked line by line where a very important title was achieved for Atlético’s showcase,” he claimed.

Regarding the team’s performance in the tournament, Osorio highlighted the proactive approach of Atlético Dosquebradas. «Two important elements: One, the hierarchy, the experience, the sporting footprint they have, was marked on the field with an audience against them with several circumstances against them, they always showed that hierarchy that the group has. Second, it is always a very purposeful team, it goes out onto the field with arguments to support its rules of the game, players who make good decisions, who technically have an important sporting footprint and I think that gave them solidity and prominence on the field.” , added the Technical Director.

