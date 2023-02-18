Home News Atlético Huila added their first point in the League
Atlético Huila added their first point in the League

The classic between Huila and Tolima ended goalless at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid.

Last night a new version of the classic was played between Atlético Huila and Deportes Tolima, a game that ended goalless and with few emotions at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium in the city of Neiva.

Huila tried and the clearest option of the match was a shot from Gustavo Britos that ended up hitting the post.

A tie that leaves a disappointment and that really does not help either of the two teams much since Huila sinks to the bottom of the table with a single point and Tolima continues outside the 8 in box 9 with 5 points .

Regarding yesterday’s game, Argentine coach Néstor Craviotto commented: “The first half we didn’t play well, Tolima handled the ball for us, we had little depth and we missed many passes. In the second half it was different, I think we improved, we had chances to score. Getting a point gives us a little more confidence, there are many things to improve but now having a clean sheet is something important”.

Atlético Huila’s next league match will be on February 27 in Medellín against Atlético Nacional.

