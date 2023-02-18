The classic between Huila and Tolima ended goalless at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid.

Last night a new version of the classic was played between Atlético Huila and Deportes Tolima, a game that ended goalless and with few emotions at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium in the city of Neiva.

Huila tried and the clearest option of the match was a shot from Gustavo Britos that ended up hitting the post.

A tie that leaves a disappointment and that really does not help either of the two teams much since Huila sinks to the bottom of the table with a single point and Tolima continues outside the 8 in box 9 with 5 points .

Regarding yesterday’s game, Argentine coach Néstor Craviotto commented: “The first half we didn’t play well, Tolima handled the ball for us, we had little depth and we missed many passes. In the second half it was different, I think we improved, we had chances to score. Getting a point gives us a little more confidence, there are many things to improve but now having a clean sheet is something important”.

Atlético Huila’s next league match will be on February 27 in Medellín against Atlético Nacional.