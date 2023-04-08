On the night of this Thursday, Águilas Doradas received Atlético Huila at its Alberto Grisales stadium as part of the 12th date of the Colombian soccer League II-2023.

The game was marked by a heavy downpour that forced the start of the second half to be delayed.

It was a closely contested match from the beginning, in which the local team, the ‘golden’, took the lead thanks to Johan Caballero, who scored a great goal at minute 23. However, the Huilenses were not intimidated and managed to tie the game. score 1-1 before the end of the first half, thanks to a header from Marcus Vinicius.

In the second half, the game was full of emotions and goal opportunities for both teams, but it was Valdés who finally scored the goal that gave the home team the victory, at minute 84. Jorge Rengifo was in charge of sending the cross to the area and the scorer headed in a good way, sentencing the match.

With this victory, Águilas Doradas adds three important points and ranks first in the standings with 22 points, while Atlético Huila remains in 12th position with only 13 points.

The next game for the Huilense team will be on Tuesday, April 11 at home against Millonarios.

“We played a good game, there were moments when we dominated it, we had our chances and we didn’t materialize them and we paid dearly for it,” coach Néstor Craviotto commented in the presentation round.