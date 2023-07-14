Atlético Huila presented its professional squad

Atlético Huila, presented yesterday to a crowd of excited fans its full squad that will compete in the League during this second semester.

With the eastern stand completely full, the club welcomed its eleven reinforcements who join the team with the aim of staying in the first category.

The team carried out an intense preseason in Ecuadorian territory, where the players participated in various activities to strengthen both their sports performance and their mental well-being.

In addition to presenting the new players, the club also took the opportunity to showcase the new home, away, alternate and training kits. Innovative colors and designs reflect the team’s identity and passion, and are sure to be a source of pride for players and fans alike.

It may interest you: Atlético Huila continues adding reinforcements

The presentation ceremony was a real party for Atlético Huila fans, who showed their unwavering support and enthusiasm. The excitement continues tonight as the club will make its competition debut against Unión Magdalena starting at 7:40 pm at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid Stadium.

With the recent upgrades made to the stadium, players and fans alike will enjoy a better experience during home games.

Atlético Huila is preparing to face the challenges of the League, with the determination to achieve its goals and bring joy to its fans. Fans are looking forward to a season filled with excitement and great sporting achievements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

