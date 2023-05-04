Atlético Huila was bought by the owner of Independiente del Valle

The good news continues for the Atletico Huila. After his promotion to the first division of Colombian soccer, the unknowns are on the club’s agenda, due to the various comments that had been made about his financial and administrative situation, in addition to what is lived with the stadium William Plazas Alcid.

One of the most recognized owners in South American football and who also has Independiente del Valle, current champion of the Copa Sudamericana, and Numancia from Spain, within his businesses, is the character who decided to leave for the opita club, which he wants to keep the first category.

It’s about the Ecuadorian Michel Deller, who along with Maruan David Issa decided to acquire the Atletico Huilaa team that for now is having a good campaign in the first tournament of 2023, and that hopes to continue with its good football in the next games, hand in hand with its new owners.

How much did Deller and Issa pay for Atlético Huila?

According to information from Felipe Sierra from Win Sportsthe Huilense club was bought by the Colombian-Ecuadorian duo for a price of around $5.4 million dollars, being the opportunity to consolidate an interesting project, at the hands of good players and a significant investment.

The Auriverde club, which is home to Neiva, hopes that with the arrival of its new owner it can continue with a solid sports project and that it will be liked by the fans, who in recent games have shown their unconditional support for the players. of the opita club.