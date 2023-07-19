Home » Atlético Nacional brings a new reinforcement of European football
Atlético Nacional brings a new reinforcement of European football

With outstanding performances in Europe and with the Venezuelan National Team, Eric Ramírez is also remembered for scoring a header against Brazil for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers. At 24, he has already scored 47 goals as a professional.

In his short sports career, he has played for teams such as Zamora, Estudiantes de Caracas, Karviná (Czech Republic), Senica (Slovakia), Dunajská Streada (Slovakia), Dinamo Kiev (Ukraine) and Sporting de Gijón (Spain).

In Transfermarket, the player is valued at 700,000 euros, an important figure that he seeks to increase with his goals at Atlético Nacional, in the absence of medical examinations and official confirmation of the purslane.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

