On the night of this Thursday, February 16, Colombian soccer celebrated the final of the Super League, a competition that faced Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira to define the best between the two 2022 champions. The Atanasio Girardot was the final stage of this tournament in the city of Medellín who celebrated wildly after the victorious result.

The purslane team, led by the Brazilian coach Paulo Autuori, reached the final match with the advantage after winning 0-1 in the first leg with the score of Andrés Felipe Román at the Hernán Ramírez Villegaswhere the visitor showed a notable improvement in their game and tactical variants.

Atlético Nacional, who played their sixth Super League, was the first champion of this tournament in 2012 and added their second title in 2016. Five years ago it was their last participation, when the era of Argentine Jorge Almirón was just beginning, who could not start their cycle with the title after losing 2-1 against Millonarios on aggregate.

However, in the second leg, the nets moved more on both sides, the final result was 4-3 in favor of the greens, in the last game of the series, where The ‘great from Matecaña’ in Medellín made the Paisa team uncomfortable, with a fairly agile and powerful game that did not reach him, but left a great impression on his fans.

A double by Juan Pablo Zuluaga in the first half of the match put Pereira on top, which worried Atlético Nacional, however, those led by Autori raised their heads and in the legs of Tomás Ángel, son of the purslane idol Juan Pablo Ángel, found the hope to get ahead given the difficulty of the game, Ángel responded with a goal that revived the attitude of the paisa team. The score was 1-2, then the Matecañas revived and with Arley Rodríguez they tied the game and went up 1-3.

Ángel returned with his magic and made the match 2-3, leaving the global series tied and destined for penalties. However, a foul in the Pereira area towards the end of the game, he put Dorlan Pabón on the twelve steps to score and put the purslane in front. 3- 3 Then, he added another goal to settle the series and give Atlético Nacional the title, leaving the aggregate at 5-3.