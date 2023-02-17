Home News Atlético Nacional champion of the Super League
The Paisa team beat Deportivo Pereira 4-3 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Photo: @Dimayor

Nacional adds a new title to its showcases, last night in a vibrant game against Deportivo Pereira at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, it managed to prevail over the good game that its rival raised in the first half.

It is worth mentioning that in the first leg, Nacional arrived with a one-goal advantage, after beating the Matecañas by the slightest difference.

Last night Pereira went for the result and at minute 7 he was already leveling the series through Juan Zuluaga. At minute 34, the visitors took the lead through Zuluaga himself and painted a game that seemed to be difficult for the ‘greens’.

The first half ended 0-2 for a 1-2 aggregate in favor of Pereira.

At minute 60, Atlético Nacional woke up and went on the attack, managing to discount and level the overall score again through Tomás Ángel, but just two minutes away, Arley Rodríguez once again gave Pereira the lead 1-3 at minute 62.

Nacional continued to insist with Tomás Ángel and got a new goal at minute 69 for minute 84 Nacional already took control of the game with a goal from Dorlan Pabón at minute 84 and Pabón himself settled the final at minute 87.

In this way, in the midst of the typical emotions of a final, Nacional defeated Pereira 4-3 and is the Champion of the Super League.

