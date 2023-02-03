The team from the capital of Antioquia, Atlético Nacional, is plunged into a crisis that has completely damaged the relationship between fans and managers. This has deepened despite having several meetings to resolve the claims of the greens to their leaders. Among the requests is the departure of President Mauricio Navarro and Vice President Benjamín Romero.

The problems do not seem to be cleared up, after the ‘barras bravas’ filled the city with banners in protest at the end of 2022. Day by day the relationship that does not find its good cause worsens and the disgust of the fans grows. Recently, it was learned that the issue reached a serious and degrading point.

Medellín woke up with several pamphlets in which “invites to the funeral” of the directors: Mauricio Navarro and Benjamín Romero. This generated the indignation of the world of football and the country. The act adds to the threats that also reached the administrative headquarters in Itagui.

The fact echoed after the publication of the sports journalist, Juan Felipe Cadavid who made a call to

the authorities to do the correct follow-up to the vandalism and criminal act.

“This is no longer a peaceful claim, this is already crime. The authorities in Medellín cannot allow the dissatisfaction of some fans to turn into threats of this type. Some streets of the capital of Antioquia woke up with these pamphlets”he said on his Twitter account.