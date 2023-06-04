Home » Atlético Nacional player suffers serious traffic accident
Atlético Nacional player suffers serious traffic accident

In the afternoon it was announced that soccer player Francisco Da Costa had a car accident on the way to team training. However, the Atlético Nacional club announced that the player is fine, and that they were not further injured in the accident.

The Brazilian striker is recognized for his talent in debuting in the matches of the Atlético Nacional club, the player has played in the ‘Category First A’, ‘Copa Libertadores’, ‘Superliga en Colombia’ leagues, among others.

It all happened while striker Francisco Da Costa, at the service of Atlético Nacional, was traveling in a Mercedes Benz truck, with license plates CKX 080, when the car lost control and overturned on the road that leads to the municipality of Guarde.

Several users of the Twitter network published evidence of the state in which the car ended, totally destroyed on the side of life, and the renowned footballer is also seen.

Details of the accident of soccer player Francisco Da Costa

At the moment, no details are known if there were more members of the Verdolaga group in the car. In the videos and images that some users posted on Twitter, You can see the state of the car that overturned on the side of the road, as well as Francisco Da Costa in a blue shirt and black shorts.

The Brazilian and the people who were in the car received assistance from the people who were in the place. Through an official statement, Atlético Nacional was referring to the incident that was involved in the Brazilian who arrived for ‘Rey de Copas’ from Bolivar de La Paz.

We inform that our player Francisco Da Costa had a car accident on the way to training today. In addition, we clarify that the player is well and that there were no other people affected,” the publication reads.

The Brazilian has played a total of 13 games with a large scoring balance. Fortunately, the soccer player was unharmed from the accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon, and a future statement regarding the renowned soccer player Francisco Da Costa is expected.

