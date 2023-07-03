Atmospheric TUC summer night in a special atmosphere | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell events

Around 1,800 guests, including students from other cities, experienced a convivial evening with hot rhythms in the inner courtyard of the university’s Böttcher building

Summer temperatures, delicious food, refreshing drinks and a special party location: That was what the 4th TUC Summer Night on July 1, 2023 offered. Around 1,800 guests experienced a special evening in the atmospheric ambience in the inner courtyard of the Böttcher building at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC). . Among them were many graduates of the TUC who had taken part in the graduation ceremony on Chemnitz Theaterplatz in the afternoon and then wanted to celebrate their graduation together with the TUC family. Some guests also came from the surrounding area, including students from Mittweida, Leipzig, Dresden, Merseburg and Halle.

Various music and culinary offerings ensured a relaxed atmosphere until around midnight. DJs and music lovers from the university played for the first time that evening. This is how the new Vice President for Research and University Development at the TUC, Prof. Dr. Anja Strobel, from her musical side and put on some of her favorite titles. If you wanted, you could also listen to the beat of DJ Ginger and Prof. Dr. Matthias Niedobitek, Professor of European Integration with a focus on European administration, swinging his hips. Giuseppe Sanseverino, research assistant at the professorship for sports equipment technology, and Prof. Dr. Bertolt Meyer, holder of the professorship for organizational and business psychology at the TUC, provided musical enjoyment. At a celebration of the TUC family, the DJs of the parties of the students of the TUC, like DJ Psysky – better known at the TUC as Aakash Sahu, technical employee at the professorship Textile Technologies, could not be missing. And the electronic open-air music by OELV and DJ Serotoni really heated up the inner courtyard. DJ Serotoni alias Antonin Fischer, TU graduate of the Sensory and Cognitive Psychology course, proved his multi-talent on this day, because as a poetry slammer he had already enriched the program of the graduation ceremony in the afternoon with a humorous speech.

Anyone who wanted could take a break from dancing at several gaming tables in the old boiler house or take funny souvenir photos at the photo box. You could fortify yourself at the Tian Thai food truck, at the Le Parisien stand and at the grill stand of the Chemnitz-Zwickau student union. The TK cocktail bar, the AOK smoothie bike, the cocktail bar of the student club “PEB Studentenkeller” and the “Party Querbeet” stands provided the drinks.

Even when some rain set in late in the evening, the inner courtyard of the TUC vibrated with the rich bass and dancing guests who wanted to enjoy the TUC summer night until around midnight.

