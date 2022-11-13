Listen to the audio version of the article

The first edition, last year, struggling with the restrictions caused by the pandemic. The second edition, starting today, without qualified Azzurri in the last act of the individual season. Despite this, the Nitto Atp Finals, scheduled at the Pala Alpitour in Turin (final on November 20), are promising to be a great tennis show for fans and the Piedmontese capital.

From Nadal to Djokovic, the champions on the pitch

The arrival in the city and the first training session of the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, n. 2 of the world rankings. Together with him, among the magnificent eight, Stefanos Tsitsipas (n.3), Casper Ruud (n.4), Daniil Medvedev (n.5), Felix Auger-Aliassime (n.6), Andrey Rublev (n.7) , Novak Djokovic (# 8), Taylor Fritz (# 9). While no. 1 in the world, Carlos Alcaraz, who ended the season prematurely with an injury.

Il Fan Village

The city is ready. The official tournament dinner was held at the Centrale Nuvola Lavazza, the blue carpet with the catwalk of the protagonists in Piazza San Carlo, the Casa del Tennis at Palazzo Madama. The Fan Village, an area of ​​3,600 square meters in front of the gaming facility for sponsors and restaurants, provides a commercial area with over 25 stands for partners together with a food court capable of serving 300 seats in addition to 70 at interior of a restaurant. “We thought of this square as an active place”, explains Marco Martinasso, general manager of Fit Servizi. A central bar in a maxi tennis ball, a mini tennis court, a 3D station of 12 square meters for photo opportunities with the two mascots of the event, live moments and matches and quizzes complete the offer of the area that can accommodate up to two thousand people who will be able to access from two gates equipped with entrance counters.

To organize all the initiatives the Municipality, the Piedmont Region, the Chamber of Commerce, as well as Fit and Atp. The Pala Alpitour has also got a new look: improved visibility from the stands, new padded seats on the north and south side, a VIP area on the sidelines with four parterre boxes and a renewed music and light show to welcome the players on the pitch and during the game breaks.

Sold out target

The ticket office aims to sell out (capacity 12 thousand spectators). For this edition, there should be twenty-four thousand tickets at the end, a third of which from abroad compared to 18% a year ago. The general economic objective remains those 600 million euros of contribution to the Italian GDP in five years (therefore until 2025) hoped for in the candidacy of the city of Turin to host the event, with an annual value in progressive growth, given that last year the tickets of spectators who failed to enter due to Covid were refunded due to the 60% capacity limit.